North Hykeham school bus crash: Police in new appeal for witnesses
Police investigating a crash involving a school bus carrying 60 pupils have made a fresh appeal for information.
Children from two local schools were on board the double decker when it left Meadow Lane near North Hykeham, Lincolnshire, on Thursday morning.
A 12-year-old boy suffered a broken arm and a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Lincolnshire Police urged witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage from the scene, to get in touch.
Shortly after the incident, Ch Insp Phil Vickers said the cause of the crash had yet to be established, but it was understood the vehicle had "gone on to a soft verge and slid against a hedgerow".
The bus was taking students to two secondary schools, Sir Robert Pattinson Academy and North Kesteven Academy, both in North Hykeham.
The vehicle was later recovered and appeared to have a smashed windscreen, along with damage to other windows.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Midlands, which operates the service, said they were working with police to help establish the circumstances of the incident.
