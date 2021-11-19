Skegness hit-and-run: Murder inquiry after man dies
- Published
A man injured in a hit-and-run in Lincolnshire has died, sparking a murder inquiry.
A Ford Transit van was allegedly driven into two men aged 20 and 37 in Everingtons Lane, Skegness, on Wednesday 10 November.
The older man, James Britton, from Skegness, died in hospital on Thursday.
A 33-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder had since been detained under the Mental Health Act, Lincolnshire Police said.
The van involved in the incident was driven away from the scene, but was later stopped on the A52 after being pursued by officers.
Police said the 20-year-old man involved in the crash suffered serious injuries but they were not thought to be life-threatening.
The Lincolnshire force said it continued to appeal for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
