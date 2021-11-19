Skegness death: Man charged with murder after hit-and-run
- Published
A man, 33, has been charged with murdering a man who died after a hit-and-run in Lincolnshire.
Two men, aged 20 and 37, were injured in a crash involving a Ford Transit van on Everingtons Lane, Skegness, on 10 November, police said.
James Britton, 37, from Skegness, died in hospital on Thursday.
The man charged with murder has also been charged with grievous bodily harm and robbery and is due to appear before magistrates in Lincoln on Saturday.
The 20-year-old suffered serious injuries but they were not thought to be life-threatening, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers said the van left the scene after the crash.
Mr Britton's family was being supported and asked for their privacy to be respected, they added.
