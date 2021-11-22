Three arrests after fatal Newton on Trent crash
Three men have been arrested over the death of a man who was killed in a crash in Lincolnshire.
Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a Mitsubishi Shogun in Newton on Trent on Saturday night.
"We believe a single vehicle was involved, which sadly resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man," a spokesperson said.
Three men, aged 20, 21 and 24, were detained and all remain in police custody.
Lincolshire Police has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to get in touch.
