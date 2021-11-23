Ilona Golabek: Police appeal for public's help in murder inquiry
- Published
Police have said they need the public's help in the search for a missing woman believed to have been murdered.
Ilona Golabek, 27, was last seen on CCTV in two areas of Boston on the night of Tuesday 9 November.
Her body has not been found and police have urged anyone who might have seen Ms Golabeck on the night she vanished to contact them.
Two men, aged 32 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
On the night she disappeared, Ms Golabek was spotted in the Wide Bargate and Red Lion Street area at about 23:55 GMT and Strait Bargate about 20 minutes later.
Ch Supt Kieran English said anyone who had seen her, captured her on their dashcam, or had photos they had taken that evening, should call them.
"We do need the public's help with this inquiry. We need all the available information to piece together Ilona's last movements," he said.
Officers said she was wearing black leggings and a yellow hooded jumper with a yellow triangle on the front.
Ch Supt English said any information, however trivial, would be welcomed as officers continued to search for Ms Golabek's body.
"You will see police activity in and around the Boston area while we try and find the body of Ilona," he said.
"They may be searching the river, to see if there's a body in the river, or they may be searching different locations."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook on Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.