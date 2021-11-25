E-moped crash warning from student who nearly lost leg
- Published
A student who almost lost her leg in an e-moped crash has warned about the dangers they can pose.
Eleanor Young, 21, spent five days in intensive care and underwent major surgery after she was hit by a Smart car in Rome last August.
She severed an artery and fractured her teeth and is still being treated for a double-break in her right leg.
Ms Young, from Nettleham, near Lincoln, warned others to take care when riding new electric vehicles.
"A lot of people, particularly younger people, think e-scooters and e-mopeds are fun,' she said.
"However, like any vehicles, they can lead to serious injuries."
Ms Young has little memory of the accident, and only recalls trying to get up off the ground afterwards.
"A passer-by told me not to and I immediately knew something was seriously wrong with my leg," she said.
She was taken to hospital, and her next memory was "waking up the next day with rods in my legs and being told that they nearly had to amputate my leg".
Ms Young, a modern languages student at Newcastle University, had two emergency surgeries abroad and has since had numerous operations to fix her leg.
"The collision has affected my life in so many ways," she said.
"I had to defer a year of university and had to move back home with my parents. I was unable to properly get out of the house for months and I felt very alone."
Investigations into the crash are continuing and Ms Young has appointed a law firm to help her access specialist rehabilitation.
Jayne Murphy, from Irwin Mitchell, said e-mopeds were one of a number of new electric vehicles becoming popular across Europe and the UK.
"Those using e-mopeds and e-scooters, whether at home or whilst on holiday, need to exercise caution as these vehicles are unfamiliar to other road users," she said.
In the UK, e-mopeds are subject to the same rules as their petrol-powered counterparts and riders must have a license to use them on public roads.
E-scooters have surged in popularity in recent years, and the UK Bicycle Association estimates current ownership at about 200,000.
Amid concerns in some quarters over their safety, only models rented out under government-backed schemes can be used on public roads.
Greater Manchester Police recently warned people to "think twice" before buying e-mopeds as a Christmas present after it seized dozens ridden illegally.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook on Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.