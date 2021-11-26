Lincoln: Hundreds march insupport of women's safety
- Published
Hundreds of people have taken part in a rally in Lincoln to pledge support for women's safety.
The Reclaim the Night march was organised by The University of Lincoln Students' Union.
About 450 people attended the Thursday night event, with many holding placards as they marched from the campus through the city centre.
University staff and people from the wider community also gathered to show their support.
"No-one should feel unsafe on the streets whether you are walking to a night out, walking home, or going to the library, campus, or the shops," the union said.
"Whatever you are wearing, whatever you are doing, people deserve to feel safe."
Prof Libby John, chair of the Women's Safety Committee at the university, praised the union for "shining a light on such an important topic".
"It is important the university makes a stand... and that we call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls across the world," she added.
The march was part of a series of events to raise awareness.
From Friday, the university is asking men to take the White Ribbon pledge "to never commit, excuse or remain silent about violence against women".
There will also be opportunities for students to share their personal experiences on an 'anonymous wall' at the university.
