Donna Nook's famous Ropeneck seal returns to reserve to give birth
A beloved seal has returned to a popular reserve where she was found tangled in a rope 20 years ago to give birth.
Dubbed Ropeneck, due to a scar left by the rope, the mother was rescued by wardens at the Donna Nook reserve, near Louth, in 2000.
Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said she had given birth after coming ashore about 10 days ago.
More than 1,500 pups have been born at the reserve so far this year.
The trust announced the birth on its Facebook page at the weekend, saying: "It's a wintery morning at Donna Nook, but our wardens have reported that Ropeneck has had her pup".
Prior to this, the trust said the seal had been very elusive and had spent much of the time in the creeks "where she's been difficult to see".
Since being entangled, Ropeneck has returned to the reserve at almost the same time every year to give birth.
One visitor to the reserve described the seal as "a legend".
The reserve, which closed to the public last year due to the pandemic, is a hugely popular place to visit during the pupping season, attracting over 60,000 visitors, with up to 5,000 on a single day.
Staff said they had been inundated with visitors this year, and were urging people to visit mid-week if possible, or wait until next year.
According to the trust, the seals spend most of the year at sea or on distant sandbanks, but from late October come ashore to give birth.
After suckling their pups for two to three weeks, the seals abandon the young, mate again ready for the following year and then head out to sea again.
Eventually, starvation drives the young seals into the water in the hunt for food.
