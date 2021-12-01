Lincolnshire officer misled police by claiming flatmate's speeding points
- Published
A police officer tried to accept a speeding penalty on behalf of her flatmate to stop him getting points on his licence, a tribunal has found.
Special constable Maisy Whittington's flatmate was clocked speeding in Grimsby on 30 June 2020, officers said.
A misconduct hearing learned she "misled" police when she claimed she was the driver of the car when not.
The panel ruled she would have been sacked had she not resigned in August after breaching professional standards.
Whittington, who was based at Louth Police Station before her resignation, responded to a Notice of Intended Prosecution letter in July 2020, nine days after the speeding offence, which took place on Cleethorpe Road in the Humberside Police force area.
Lincolnshire Police said she misled the neighbouring force when she tried to stop her flatmate receiving points on his licence.
After Tuesday's hearing, Lincolnshire's Chief Constable, Chris Haward, said: "Honesty and integrity are the grounding for every constable. It is the very basis of everything we stand for.
"Former Special Constable Whittington tried to mislead Humberside Police and this is clearly unacceptable.
"The actions amounted to gross misconduct."
He said Whittington, who has been placed on the College of Policing barred list, would have been dismissed had she still been a serving police officer.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.