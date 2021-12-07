Covid-19: First Lincolnshire Omicron case confirmed
The first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in Lincolnshire, the county's health boss has said.
Lincolnshire's director of public health, Professor Derek Ward, said the case was in a town in the Boston area.
He said it was one of two cases confirmed at the same workplace and was linked to overseas travel.
The other confirmed case was a colleague from another county who had recently returned from South Africa.
"We know there are two cases from the same workplace in that town, but we know one of those cases isn't a Lincolnshire resident and has recently returned from Southern Africa, so that's the connection," he said.
The UK Health Security Agency said a further 90 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were recorded in the UK on Monday, taking the total to 336.
That includes 261 cases in England, 71 in Scotland, 4 in Wales and none in Northern Ireland.
