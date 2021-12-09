Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Boston submits bid for city status
- Published
The Lincolnshire market town of Boston has submitted its application for city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The bid has been supported by local groups and businesses and they say it emphasises the town's heritage and history as a worthy contender.
Officials said it would instil a sense of pride and help to raise the profile of the town.
Boston is the only town in Lincolnshire to have entered.
The application states Boston's bid "will not just catalogue its history and provide a record of its features; it will capture the spirit of its people, both past and current, to present a new future fit for its bestowal and honour of city distinction."
Bidding for city status is often linked to bigger regeneration and promotion programmes that will continue in the future, the council said.
Councillor Richard Austin, the council's portfolio holder for heritage, said "I am delighted that we have taken this rare opportunity to bid for city status.
"About 14 other towns are applying and the Queen will only select one. It will be a great honour if we are the one selected."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.