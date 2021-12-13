Avian flu confirmed at three sites near Alford, Lincolnshire
- Published
Three separate outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed in Lincolnshire.
The H5N1 virus - which is highly contagious and can decimate poultry flocks - was found at a premises near Alford, on Saturday.
Two more outbreaks in the same area were confirmed on Sunday, government officials have said.
All birds on the infected sites will be humanely culled, with a 3km (1.8 miles) protection zone put in place and a 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone.
Last week, the UK's chief veterinary officer said there was a "phenomenal level" of avian flu in the UK.
Officials say the risk to human health is low - and there is no link to the Covid-19 pandemic - but infected birds should not be touched.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been in place across the country since 3 November.
It was extended on 29 November, requiring all bird owners to keep their animals indoors.
Poultry farmer James Porter, from GE Porter and Sons in Navenby, Lincolnshire, said it was vital for "everyone to play their part" in stopping the spread.
"It can spread so easily from site to site... hence why there are the rules now that you have to keep your birds indoors," he said.
Mr Porter, who has about one million broiler chickens, said it "could be catastrophic if we ever saw it here".
"I feel for the people who are having to deal with it," he added.
