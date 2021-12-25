Skegness donkey rejected by mother 'thinks he's a dog'
- Published
A little donkey who was rejected by his mother has become rather attached to his human owners after being hand-reared on a Lincolnshire farm.
John Nuttall, whose family has run donkey rides on Skegness beach for a century, said Kye was now doing well and had moved into a stable.
However, Mr Nuttall said the sociable equine was reluctant to leave his side.
"He'll play all day with the dogs and just follows me around. He thinks he's a dog," Mr Nuttall said.
After being rejected by his mother, a second mare also refused to feed the dinky donkey.
So, with the help of neighbour and dog expert Gražina Pervenis, Kye was hand-fed milk from bottles.
Mr Nuttall said: "A friend of mine took him to get him going. Then he came back and I've had him in the house with a nappy on, feeding him every two hours with a bottle - day and night.
"I eventually managed to get him outside - in a stable by himself - with an automatic bottle feeder, but I still had to come out every three hours and fill it," he added.
Mr Nuttall said Kye - one of about 70 donkeys on the Nuttalls' family farm - was now thriving, but "liked to be around people".
"They are sociable animals, but with this little one being with me all the time, he just likes to follow me around," he added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.