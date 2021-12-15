BBC News

Boston hit-and-run: Girl, 8, seriously injured

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The girl was struck by a vehicle on Argyle Street, Boston, close to the junction with Brothertoft Road

An eight-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when she was struck in a hit-and-run incident, police said.

The girl was on Argyle Street, Boston, shortly before 16:00 GMT on 3 December, when she was hit by a driver who failed to stop.

The make of the vehicle is not known, but it may have been a small car, like a Mini, Lincolnshire Police said.

The force has appealed for anyone with information, or dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.