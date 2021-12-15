Boston hit-and-run: Girl, 8, seriously injured
An eight-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when she was struck in a hit-and-run incident, police said.
The girl was on Argyle Street, Boston, shortly before 16:00 GMT on 3 December, when she was hit by a driver who failed to stop.
The make of the vehicle is not known, but it may have been a small car, like a Mini, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information, or dash cam footage, to get in touch.
