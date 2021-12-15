Lincolnshire A17 crash: Tesco van driver killed in crash with lorry
A Tesco delivery driver has died after his van was involved in a crash with a lorry, police said.
Officers said the 58-year-old van driver was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A17, near Sleaford, at 17:30 GMT on Tuesday.
His family had been informed, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.
The driver of the Renault lorry suffered minor injuries. Police have urged anyone with information, or dash cam footage, to get in touch.
