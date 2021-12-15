BBC News

Lincolnshire A17 crash: Tesco van driver killed in crash with lorry

Lincolnshire Police said the crash occurred on the A17 at the junction for Cranwell and Rauceby

A Tesco delivery driver has died after his van was involved in a crash with a lorry, police said.

Officers said the 58-year-old van driver was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A17, near Sleaford, at 17:30 GMT on Tuesday.

His family had been informed, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.

The driver of the Renault lorry suffered minor injuries. Police have urged anyone with information, or dash cam footage, to get in touch.

