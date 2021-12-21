Spalding murder victim Darren Kirk named by police
A man who died after being attacked in Lincolnshire has been named by police.
Darren Kirk, aged 52, from Spalding, died following an assault at a property in Cygnet Court, Spalding, at about 01:00 GMT on Monday.
A second man, aged 46, was taken to hospital after a serious assault at an address in Bowditch Road.
A 45-year-old man arrested in connection with both incidents remains in custody for questioning, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
