Spalding man charged with murder after two attacks
A man has been charged with murder after one man died and another was seriously injured in two separate attacks in a Lincolnshire town.
Darren Kirk, 52, died following an assault at a property in Cygnet Court, Spalding, on Monday, police said.
A second man, aged 46, was taken to hospital on Monday after a serious assault at an address in Bowditch Road.
Wayne Rule, 45, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
He is being held in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later.
