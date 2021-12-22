Boston: Four arrested over unexplained Lincolnshire death
- Published
Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Boston.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to a property on Fydell Street at 23:09 GMT on Tuesday after reports of a man's death.
Police said the 32-year-old's death was unexplained.
The force said the four people arrested remained in police custody and added a large police presence remained in the area.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.