Spalding death: Man in court on murder charge after two attacks
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering one man and trying to kill another in two separate attacks in Lincolnshire.
Darren Kirk, 52, died following an assault at a property in Cygnet Court, Spalding on Monday, police said.
A second man, aged 46, was taken to hospital the same day after a serious assault at an address in Bowditch Road.
Wayne Rule, 45, of Cygnet Court, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court charged with murder and attempted murder.
Mr Rule spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and was remanded in custody.
A plea hearing has been set for 4 March with a trial date to be fixed in 2022.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.