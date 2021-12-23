BBC News

Ilona Golabek: Kamil Ranoszek denies murder of missing partner

Ilona Golabek was last seen in Boston on the night of 9 November

A man has denied the murder of his partner who has not been seen since she disappeared last month.

Ilona Golabek, 27, was last sighted on CCTV recorded in two areas of Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.

Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court, Kamil Ranoszek, 40, pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Mr Ranoszek, of Wormgate, Boston, was remanded back into custody and told a trial had been set for 25 April next year.

He was arrested on 21 November and subsequently charged after Lincolnshire Police launched a murder inquiry.

Ms Golabek's body has not been found, despite intensive searches in the Boston area, the force said.

