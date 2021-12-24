Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Lincoln bids for Lord Mayor honour
- Published
The historic city of Lincoln is bidding for the honour of Lord Mayor status.
The move comes as towns across the UK, including Boston in Lincolnshire, bid for city status in a competition to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Existing cities have also been invited to bid for Lord Provost or Lord Mayor status.
City of Lincoln Council officials said if successful, it would be recognition of the city's heritage and its importance throughout English history.
According to the Cabinet Office, Lord Mayoralty or Provostship is an exceptional distinction awarded by the monarch.
Richard Storey, the Mayor's Officer at the city council, said it would be a great honour.
"It just cements our story, and... it's an acknowledgement by the monarch to Lincoln's importance as a historical city," he said.
Lincoln is one of 11 other cities, including Bath, Gloucester, Sunderland and Wolverhampton bidding for the honour.
"Lincoln is the one with the richest history really," Mr Storey said.
He said the role of mayor dated back to at least 1206, "with someone doing the job from around 1194 under a different title".
The office of mayor is "as relevant to Lincoln's heritage" as the castle or cathedral are, and in some ways more, he said.
"The city has been shaped by the mayor since the role came into being really as a separate jurisdiction," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The market town of Boston is among 39 locations bidding to become a city as part of the competition.
Other locations bidding for the upgrade include Blackburn, Bournemouth, Colchester, Doncaster, Goole, Milton Keynes and Warwick.
Winners will be announced in 2022.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.