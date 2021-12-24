Omicron: Lincoln businesses hit by cancellations and reduced footfall
- Published
Hospitality businesses in Lincoln say concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have had a major impact on Christmas trade.
It comes as a survey of businesses conducted by Visit Lincoln found more than 80% of respondents reported cancellations and reduced footfall.
Daniel Gill, from Brown's Restaurant and Pie Shop, said the area would normally be "mobbed" on Christmas Eve.
"There's hardly anyone here today," he said.
Mr Gill told BBC Look North: "We've had lots and lots of cancellations, Christmas parties and things like that, so yeah, it's another blow to the catering and hospitality industry.
"We've got a few bookings and we are trying to honour them and we are not giving up."
Russ Kelly, from the Elite on the Bail seafood restaurant, said they relied on Christmas trade to see them through January, when "there's not a lot happening".
He said the support from the government, although welcome, was "minor" in comparison to "what we have lost".
Other businesses closed early on Friday after a disappointing December, while others reported seeing a drop in footfall.
"The number of people coming in the shop is down," Fiona Purkiss, from Midas Arts, said, adding that those who did come in were spending less time browsing.
"People seem a lot more focused with their shopping," she said.
Charlotte Goy, chief executive of Visit Lincoln, which promotes tourism in the city, said it was a bleak picture and more support was needed.
"We've spoken to businesses that have lost up to £80,000 in revenue in December alone and the forecast going forward looks extremely worrying," she said.
It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak set out a £1bn fund to help businesses hit by the rise in Covid cases, including the leisure and hospitality sector.
