Lincolnshire councillor compares Canadian PM to Hitler
- Published
A Lincolnshire Conservative leader has distanced the party from a fellow councillor who compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Hitler.
Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, who sits on South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), posted his comments on Twitter in response to Canada's Covid laws.
Leader Kelham Cooke said Dr Moseley's posts "are not the views of the Conservative Party" or the council.
Dr Moseley said his comments were made in a personal capacity.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Dr Moseley who represents the Aveland Ward, made his comments on his personal Twitter feed last week.
Tweeting about Canada's Covid rules and comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau around vaccine hesitancy, he said: "Trudeau has lost his mind. He is completely nuts and is holding an entire country hostage.
He later called him a "psychopath" and added: "Yep, we can see Trudeau going all Hitler on the population."
Dr Moseley said he was reflecting the views of his many family, friends and work colleagues in Canada and would not apologise.
He said the the comments were made on his personal Twitter account and were not linked to his role as a councillor. He claimed the issue was being stirred up by "the far-left".
"I should feel free to make comments about things I have knowledge about," he said.
"If people are offended then that is their problem."
Councillor Dr Moseley, whose doctorate is in engineering, acknowledged vaccinations protected people, but added: "take it for yourself if you choose."
Issuing a statement through SKDC's press office, council leader Kelham Cooke said: "The individual views expressed by councillor Dr Moseley on his personal Twitter account are not the views of the Conservative Party or South Kesteven District Council.
"We are advised by our public health professionals on the best way forward in following their guidelines given, and I echo their message that the best thing we can all do is to get vaccinated and have the booster vaccine as soon as possible."
