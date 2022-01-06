BBC News

Boston: Police close investigation into man's death

Police were called to a house on Fydell Street in December after reports a man had died

No further action is to be taken against four people arrested in connection with the death of a man in Lincolnshire, police have confirmed.

Three men and a woman were arrested in December and later bailed after officers were called to Fydell Street, Boston, over reports of a man's death.

Lincolnshire Police said it had now closed its investigation.

The force said the man's death was "not being treated as suspicious" and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

