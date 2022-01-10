BBC News

Runaway wallaby goes on walkabout in Lincolnshire

Published
Image source, Tiny Steps
Image caption,
Bennet's Wallaby Ant has not been seen since his Tuesday Night Make-a-Break from a petting farm

A wily wallaby who hopped it from a farm six days ago remains at large after dodging two attempts to capture him.

Ant, who shares an enclosure with pal Dec, went solo when he disappeared from Tiny Steps Petting Farm near Bourne, Lincolnshire, last week.

Despite numerous sightings in the local area, the escaped marsupial has eluded a team of volunteer wallaby wranglers.

"He just seems not to be bothered by it at all," said farm owner Tracey Hall.

Ms Hall said she and her husband noticed Ant was missing on Wednesday morning, but they have not managed to figure out how he escaped.

Despite 15 volunteers standing by to swoop on the fugitive macropod, "there just wasn't enough" of them to round him up, said Ms Hall.

The pouched runaway even managed to elude an RSPCA specialist called in to work alongside the volunteers.

Image source, Trevor Gibbons
Image caption,
The animal has been spotted close to Thurlby, out the back of the petting farm in the Lincolnshire countryside

Ant is thought to be hiding out close to the farm and a feeding station built for him has been cleared out, suggesting he was "still at large and happy to be so", Ms Hall said.

"It's usual not to see much of him during the day and he blends very well into the environment", she added.

Meanwhile, Dec, described as the "more cautious" of the pair, "doesn't seem to be upset at all, he's quite happy", Mrs Hall said.

Both are Bennet's Wallabies, and were born in the UK before they arrived at the farm in December.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics