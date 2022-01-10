Darren Munnelly death: Declan Grant jailed for Lincoln punch killing
A man has been jailed for punching and killing a father-of-two who had just got home from a night out with his mum.
Declan Grant, 22, hit Darren Munnelly after he came out of his house in Lincoln to ask Grant to stop shouting outside the home of an ex-girlfriend.
Mr Munnelly, 46, had just returned home after taking his mother to the theatre for a retirement present when he was attacked at midnight on 25 July 2021.
Grant was jailed for six years and six months after admitting manslaughter.
Lincoln Crown Court heard that Grant was drunk and just two hours earlier had been involved in another altercation with his then girlfriend at a taxi queue, before he turned up at the home of his former girlfriend in Carr Lane.
When Mr Munnelly asked Grant to stop shouting the builder punched him twice in the face and left him lying on the ground.
Grant then fled into the home of his former girlfriend, while she went outside and tried to help Mr Munnelly.
The court was told the second punch immediately incapacitated Mr Munnelly and despite the efforts of neighbours to save him he suffered a fatal haemorrhage.
'Respectable evening'
Mr Munnelly, who worked as a community fundraiser, suffered facial injuries consistent with a substantial punch and further wounds to the back of his head after he collapsed to the floor.
Prosecutor Peter Joyce QC told the court there was no doubt Grant was the aggressor and had not been acting in self defence.
"Mr Munnelly had returned home not particularly late after a very respectable evening with his mother when he took exception to Mr Grant," Mr Joyce said.
"He told Mr Grant to stop shouting and disturbing the neighbourhood. Mr Grant's response was to attack him."
Mr Joyce read impact statements from Mr Munnelly's family.
In an impact statement, his mother Karen Munnelly said: "We had such a lovely evening, I cannot understand how it ended in such tragedy.
"In hospital it was unbelievable to see our son in such a state.
"It is a life sentence for us, losing our beloved son, Darren."
