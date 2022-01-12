Covid: Major incident declared at Lincolnshire hospitals
- Published
A major incident has been declared at a Lincolnshire hospital trust because of "extremely high demand" coupled with staffing problems caused by Covid-19.
Some operations and appointments have been cancelled at Lincoln County Hospital, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) said.
A water issue at Grantham hospital was adding to pressures, ULHT added.
The trust said the measures would ensure the most seriously ill patients were able to be seen quickly.
A "critical incident" had previously been declared at the trust with restrictions being placed on visitors and staff being asked to limit mixing outside of work.
"Those patients whose appointments are being postponed will be contacted directly by our teams," the ULHT spokesperson said.
"Our emergency departments remain open for all emergency care. Any postponed appointments will be put back in as soon as possible and patients will be kept informed."
People who are not contacted directly should continue to turn up to appointments.
On Tuesday, East Midlands Ambulance Service announced it was training a team of 60 military personnel to help ambulance staff transport patients at non-emergency call outs.
Elsewhere, major incidents have been declared at hospitals in Northamptonshire and a county-wide major incident was declared in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.
ULHT admitted 92 Covid-positive patients in the seven days up to and including 2 January, BBC analysis of government data showed.
This is up from 44 people the week before and 32 people the week before that.
In the East Midlands, the coronavirus infection rate per 100,000 people in the week up to and including 7 January was 1,696.
This was a slight increase from 1,687 the week before.
ULHT said it appreciated the cancellation of appointments may be "disappointing", but patient safety was a priority.
"We would like to reassure our patients and the public that in spite of the challenges faced and some changes to non-urgent appointments, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward," a spokesperson added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.