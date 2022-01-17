Ted Vines: Boy, 12, killed in Bardney crash named
The family of a 12-year-old boy killed in a crash in Lincolnshire say he was "loved by everyone".
Ted Vines died when the Ford Galaxy he was a passenger in collided with another car near Bardney on Sunday.
His family said he had been on his way to Branston to play football for Alford Under-12s at the time of the crash.
In a statement they said: "Ted was loved by everyone - he was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him."
"Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone," they added.
Glen Thompson, head teacher at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar in Alford, where Ted was a pupil, said: "This is of course a very sad time for the entire school community, above all our thoughts are with the family at this time."
On Sunday, Lincolnshire Police said the driver of the second vehicle, a Mercedes A220 had been taken to hospital following the collision but the extent of his injuries was unknown.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
