Ex-Horncastle teacher not guilty of historic sex offences
A former primary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting two girls in the 1980s has been found not guilty.
David Thomas, 68, was charged with assaulting the pupils at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School in Horncastle between 1980 and 1984.
Following a week-long trial at Lincoln Crown Court he was found not guilty of all five alleged offences.
Mr Thomas, of Sutton on Sea, who denied the charges, worked at the school from 1975 until he retired in 2016.
