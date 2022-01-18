Ted Vines: Minute's applause for boy, 12, killed in crash
A minute's applause will be held at amateur football matches across Lincolnshire this weekend in memory of a 12-year-old boy killed in a crash.
Ted Vines, from Alford, died when the car he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle near Bardney on Sunday.
He had been on his way to Branston to play football for Alford Town Under-12s at the time of the crash.
Club chairman Grant Edgar said Ted's death had been met with "utter shock and devastation".
"He was a bit of a force of nature, a popular lad," Mr Edgar said.
"Fun loving and always had a smile on his face.
"My heart goes out to the family. It must be devastating. It's every parents worst nightmare."
He said all junior and senior games in the Lincolnshire leagues would pay tribute to Ted with a minute's applause.
On Sunday, Lincolnshire Police said the driver of the second vehicle, a Mercedes A220 had been taken to hospital following the collision but the extent of his injuries was unknown.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
