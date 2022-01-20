Daniel Boulton trial: Bethany Vincent and son stabbed through heart
- Published
A mother and her nine-year-old son both died as a result of being stabbed through the heart by her ex-partner, a jury has heard.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and Darren Henson - known as DJ - were found fatally injured at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May 2021.
Lincoln Crown Court was told the pair had suffered further multiple knife wounds.
Daniel Boulton, 30, denies murder but has admitted their manslaughter.
Jurors heard DJ suffered multiple sharp injuries to his face, head and body as well as two fatal stab wounds to his chest which penetrated his heart and lungs.
Ms Vincent also suffered blunt force injuries to her face and body, as well knife wounds to her right hand and arm as she tried to defend herself, the court heard.
The jury previously heard Mr Boulton claim he was suffering from a mental health condition.
Prosecutor Katherine Goddard QC said he had become increasingly violent towards Ms Vincent and her family.
There was also a restraining order against him, which he "repeatedly broke", the jury has heard.
Mr Boulton walked 28 miles from his home in Skegness to Ms Vincent's home in High Holme Road where he repeatedly stabbed her and her son, Ms Goddard said.
The case continues.
