Stamford A1 crash: Lorry driver injured in central reservation collision
- Published
A lorry driver was injured in a crash which closed a section of the A1 in Lincolnshire leading to long delays.
The driver's vehicle smashed into the central reservation of the southbound carriageway near Stamford at 06:50 GMT.
The road southbound remained fully closed for several hours as recovery work was carried out.
Drivers have been warned the outside lane in both directions is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day for barrier repairs.
About 65ft (20m) of the central reservation was damaged in the crash, National Highways said.
Leicestershire Police said the driver of the lorry had suffered a head injury which was "not thought to be life-threatening".
