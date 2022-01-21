Boston murder accused claimed victim 'fell on knife'
A woman accused of fatally stabbing her partner told ambulance staff he had "slipped and landed on the knife", a court heard.
Charlie Stevenson, 21, is accused of murdering Christopher Higgs at her home in Portland Street, Boston, on 14 July.
Prosecutors said the couple, who had a child together, had a "history of violence" and allege Ms Stevenson "deliberately" stabbed Mr Higgs, 21.
Ms Stevenson, who is on trial at Lincoln Crown Court, denies murder.
The court heard Mr Higgs had been staying with Ms Stevenson despite being banned from doing so as part of bail conditions relating to a previous incident between the couple.
Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan QC said on the day of the stabbing Ms Stevenson was on a video call to the victim's brother at about midday when a row broke out between her and Mr Higgs.
He said a few moments later she rang 999 for an ambulance and told the call handler "my boyfriend has just run into the house [and] he's landed on a knife".
She said: "He slipped over on the floor and it's landed in his chest, but near his heart."
When the police arrived Mr Donnellan said she then told officers: "He came in and he stabbed himself.
"I could see he had hurt himself and I needed to call an ambulance, but he said no."
Mr Donnellan told the jury that Mr Higgs died from a single stab wound to his heart from a 4inch (10cm) kitchen knife.
He told the jury: "This blow was deliberately inflicted.
"Not an accident, or self-defence or because of a mental health issue or a personality disorder which you may hear about."
The trial continues.
