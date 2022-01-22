Pedestrian, 88, knocked down and killed on A16
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in Lincolnshire, police have said.
The 88-year-old man was seriously injured and taken to hospital after the crash on the A16 John Adams Way in Boston on Friday afternoon.
Lincolnshire Police said the man later died and his family had been informed.
Officers are appealing for peoplel who saw what happened or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the force as soon as possible.
