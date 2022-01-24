Stubton Hall School: Ex-pupils to sue council for damages over abuse
More than 25 former pupils at a school for vulnerable children are seeking compensation over claims of physical and sexual abuse.
Solicitors say they intend to sue Lincolnshire County Council over the alleged mistreatment at what was Stubton Hall School, near Grantham.
Two former members of school staff were jailed in 2021 for offences including rape and sexual assault.
The county council expressed "deep regret" over abuse at the school.
Stubton Hall School, which catered for day pupils and boarders, was owned and managed by Lincolnshire County Council between 1952 and when it closed in 2003.
In August, former deputy headmaster David Taylor was jailed for 19 years and six months after being found guilty of three counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault against five girls.
He worked at the school between 1975 and 1995.
The school's former head of care, Raymond Longley, 86, was also jailed for four years after being convicted of four counts of indecent assault on a girl. He had been employed at the school between 1982 and 1997.
One former pupil involved in bringing the claim alleges she was sexually and physically abused by Taylor from the age of 10.
The woman, who cannot be named, said: "He used to kiss me. Other times he was violent towards me.
"If I was naughty in his class he would beat me and restrain me and then throw me in a tiny cupboard where I had to stay for as long as he decided.
"When I look back, I don't know how I put up with the abuse for so long, but I had nowhere else to go."
The 26 former pupils are represented by solicitor Katherine Yates of Andrew Grove & Company Solicitors.
Ms Yates said: "What we are being told is quite horrific and it is hard to believe this level of sexual and physical abuse was going on in the relatively recent past."
In a statement, Heather Sandy, executive director for children's services at Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), said:
"LCC expresses deep regret over the abuse suffered by the victims in this case.
"We wish to apologise to the victims and are pleased justice has been done through the convictions in the criminal case."
She said she hoped the convictions had brought "some comfort and closure" to them.
The authority said it was unable to comment further regarding potential legal action.
