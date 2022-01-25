Weston in Spalding fire: Woman found dead after house blaze
A woman has died following a house fire which is believed to have been started accidentally by a discarded cigarette.
Emergency services were called the blaze at a property in Broadgate, in the Lincolnshire village of Weston in Spalding at 15:40 GMT on Saturday.
Following a search, the body of a woman in her 60s was discovered inside, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said.
No cause of death has been given but the force said it was being treated as "non-suspicious".
David Lynch, from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "On Saturday afternoon, our crews from Spalding and Holbeach attended a house fire at Broadgate in Weston, where very sadly a woman was found dead.
"We believe that the fire was caused accidentally by discarded smoking materials.
"Our crews have been offered welfare support and of course we are thinking of her family and friends at this difficult time."
