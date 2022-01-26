Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh reveals abuse over skin condition
An MP said he was called a "ruddy-faced buffoon" despite his reddened face being the result of a skin condition.
Conservative MP for Gainsborough Sir Edward Leigh told about the abuse he received in a debate on mental health.
He explained he takes antibiotics every day as he has rosacea, which reddens and can deform the face.
Sir Edward said mental and physical health were linked and people with skin conditions continued to have "dire access" to psychological services.
Speaking during the Westminster Hall debate, Sir Edward said: "Only today in relation to something else I said on a completely different subject in the House of Commons, I've already got one email accusing me of being a 'red gammon head' and a 'ruddy- faced buffoon'.
"I take it with a pinch, very lightly, because I know I'm already old and ugly, but I think for young people this kind of personal abuse about their appearance is deeply upsetting and drives many people into deep psychological harm."
What is Rosacea?
Rosacea is a skin condition that mainly affects the face. It is more common in women and people with lighter skin, but symptoms can be worse in men.
Symptoms include redness across your nose, cheeks, forehead and chin.
It is not known what causes rosacea, but some triggers can make symptoms worse, including alcohol, cheese and caffeine.
Source: NHS England
The veteran MP highlighted the work of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Skin, which he chairs, and said people surveyed had disclosed that their condition had affected their sleep, "intimate relationships", and a small number said they had "contemplated suicide".
Sir Edward added that health leaders must "rethink" how the NHS provides psychological care for people living with skin conditions.
'Difficult' to find support
The British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) said accessing psychological support services for skin conditions was a "significant problem", with big gaps in provision in certain parts of the UK.
"There is a large body of evidence that demonstrates the impact that skin conditions can have on mental health and quality of life," a BAD spokesperson said.
"Despite that, it is difficult for dermatology patients to access psychological support in the UK.
"It is our belief that the Covid pandemic has only made this situation worse, particularly as waiting lists grow."
Health minister Gillian Keegan thanked Sir Edward for raising his experiences and told MPs: "Mental health and ensuring people get the treatment they need will continue to be a priority for the government.
"We are committed to achieving parity between mental and psychical health services, and to reducing mental health disparities."
