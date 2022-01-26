Biscathorpe: Egdon Resources to appeal oil drilling plan refusal
- Published
A company whose plan to drill for oil in the Lincolnshire Wolds was rejected has said it will appeal the decision
Egdon Resources had applied for permission at a site in the village of Biscathorpe, but the plans were knocked back in November.
The company said it was preparing documentation ahead of submitting an appeal.
Lincolnshire County Council said it would defend its decision to reject the controversial proposals.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the company said in a statement: "The decision has been made after reviewing LCC's decision notice, taking advice from our planning and legal advisors and in agreement with our joint venture partners."
Lincolnshire County Council said it was aware an appeal was expected to be made in February.
"The council will be defending its reason for refusing the application," a spokesperson for the authority said.
The company had planned to draw up to more than 30 million barrels of oil before restoring the land to agricultural use.
However, opponents said it would damage an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and raised climate concerns.
Among those to object were five parish councils in the area, MP for Louth and Horncastle Victoria Atkins, Natural England and Historic England.
The company said it had previously drilled at the site in 2018 with little impact and would work with the Environment Agency.
Opponents said they had expected the company's appeal and would continue to fight the plans.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.