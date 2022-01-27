Lincoln: No further action over 11-year-old boy's death
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over a boy's death face no further action, police have said.
The 11-year-old boy was found "unwell" at a property in Geneva Avenue in Lincoln in January last year and died in hospital a short time later.
Lincolnshire Police said his death was not now being treated as suspicious.
The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were released following "a prolonged investigation", a spokesperson said.
A file was being prepared for the coroner, the spokesperson added.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this time," police said.
