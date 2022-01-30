Boston: Woman dies and man arrested in head-on A16 crash
- Published
A woman has died in a crash involving two cars near Boston, Lincolnshire.
The collision happened at about 21:45 GMT on Friday on the A16 between Algarkirk and Kirton, Lincolnshire Police said.
A 76-year-old passenger in a Toyota Yaris, which was heading towards Boston, died at the scene.
A 37-year-old man, who was driving a BMW 420 which was heading towards Spalding, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The man, who suffered minor injuries, was also arrested after failing to provide a roadside breath test and remains in police custody, police added.
A 72-year-old woman, who was driving the Toyota, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses to the crash, especially those with dash cam footage, are asked to get in touch with police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.