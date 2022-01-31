Boston A16: Man due in court over fatal car crash
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in Lincolnshire.
A 76-year-old woman died and a second woman, 72, was seriously injured when the Toyota Yaris they were travelling in collided with a white BMW 420.
The crash happened at about 21:45 GMT on Friday on the A16 between Algarkirk and Kirton, near Boston.
Billy Kinsella, of Hook Road, Goole, is due at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later in connection with the incident.
The 37-year-old is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
