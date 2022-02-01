Daniel Boulton guilty of Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson murders
A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and Darren Henson - also known as DJ -were found stabbed to death at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May 2021.
Daniel Boulton, 30, was convicted after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter mid-trial but had continued to deny murder, claiming he was suffering from a mental health condition at the time.
Jurors took less than 60 minutes to convict him of both murders.
During the three-week trial, the court heard Boulton walked 28 miles to Ms Vincent's house in Louth, Lincolnshire, where he stabbed the 26-year-old mother nine times and DJ, 14.
He went on the run after the killings and was arrested after a 24-hour manhunt.
Prosecutors said Ms Vincent had a restraining order against domestic abuser Boulton, including one issued about three months before the attacks.
However, Boulton "repeatedly broke" these, the court heard, and continued to harass his ex.
Boulton is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.
