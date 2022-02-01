BBC News

Spalding: Police investigate man's 'unexplained' death

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The man was found dead at a property in Park Road, Spalding, on Monday

Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found at a property in Lincolnshire.

The man was discovered at an address in Park Road, Spalding, at about 09.10 GMT on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police said his death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

A 38-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

More news from across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics