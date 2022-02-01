Spalding: Police investigate man's 'unexplained' death
Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found at a property in Lincolnshire.
The man was discovered at an address in Park Road, Spalding, at about 09.10 GMT on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police said his death is currently being treated as "unexplained".
A 38-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch.
