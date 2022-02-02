Daniel Boulton jailed for Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson murders
A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son has been jailed for a minimum of 40 years.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and Darren Henson - also known as DJ - were found stabbed to death at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May 2021.
Daniel Boulton, 30, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
DJ's father, Kieran Henson, told the court "no sentence in the world will be enough for what he has done".
Boulton had pleaded guilty to manslaughter mid-trial but had continued to deny murder, claiming he was suffering from a mental health condition at the time.
