Serving Lincolnshire Police officer charged with rape

Published
Image caption,
PC Fraser McDowall is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on 10 March

A serving Lincolnshire Police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Fraser McDowall, 23, is alleged to have attacked a woman in Lincoln on 16 October while off duty.

Lincolnshire Police said he is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on 10 March.

The force said the matter had also been referred to its professional standards department and PC McDowall, a Lincoln-based probationary police officer, has been suspended pending an inquiry.

