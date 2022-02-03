Ten arrested at Lincolnshire A1 lay-by on immigration offences
Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally after being seen climbing out of a lorry on the A1 in Lincolnshire.
The five men and five women were seen exiting the vehicle at a lay-by near North Witham at 14:15 GMT on Wednesday before the lorry drove off.
The incident was witnessed by an off-duty police officer.
Lincolnshire Police said those arrested - believed to be young adults - remain in custody for wellbeing assessments.
The force said officers are carrying out extra patrols in the local area in an effort to identify the driver.
Any witnesses or anyone who many have dashcam footage of the incident has been asked to get in contact.
