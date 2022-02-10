Ingoldmells private beach sale sees owner awash with offers
The owner of a private beach in Lincolnshire says he has been flooded with offers from buyers after he put it up for sale.
Simon Adderley said he wanted to sell his 2,625ft (800m)-long stretch of sand dunes at Ingoldmells to someone with "a real affinity" with nature.
He said he was dividing the land, which he had owned for 15 years, and selling each plot for £40,000.
"We've had over a thousand emails in five days," said Mr Adderley.
"We've had over 700 people express a proper interest and over 200 people make an offer, so a crazy few days."
Mr Adderley said he wanted a "custodian" for the beach and was determined not to sell the 328ft (100m)-wide plots to "just anyone".
"We're basically selling them to people that have a real affinity with the nature and the love of the coast and wild places.
"We've had some really beautiful stories: people who've lost people through Covid or families who've lost a really significant person and they're buying for legacies, to just have somewhere to come for solitude.
"It's a beautiful place," he added.
Ingoldmells facts
- Billy Butlin launched his holiday empire at Ingoldmells back in 1936
- The Fantasy Island amusement park at Ingoldmells was opened in 1993
- The amusement park also plays host to Europe's largest seven-day market
Source: visitlincscoast.co.uk
