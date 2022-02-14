Lincoln Bailgate parking: Compromise sought over permit plan
A planned residents' parking permit scheme in Lincoln's historic Bailgate area has been put on hold to allow for further investigation.
Under the system, local residents would have priority to park in bays which were currently open to everyone.
However, the proposed scheme had "proved very divisive", a Lincolnshire County Council meeting heard on Monday.
It has had "a negative impact on the relationship between residents and businesses", the meeting was told.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, councillors heard that 33 responses to the plan had been in support of it, while 59 were against.
As a result, planning officers put forward three recommendations, including going ahead with the proposal, abandoning it all together, or carrying out further work to identify alternatives.
Those against the scheme, including tourism organisation Visit Lincoln and the Federation of Small Businesses, said it would deter people from visiting the area and posed a threat to the viability of businesses.
However, those in support said the area was mainly residential and the current parking options discriminated against those living there.
'Serious concern'
Karen Lee, Labour councillor for the Ermine and Cathedral ward, said residents in nearby streets had been given permits, "so it's really no wonder the residents I'm representing today feel they have been treated very unfairly for wanting the same".
However, Tom Ashton, Conservative councillor for Tattershall Castle, said he had some "serious concern" about the proposal, adding that "there were probably other solutions".
Others said what was needed was "a compromise".
Councillors voted in favour of visiting the site to better understand the situation.
