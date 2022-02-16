Grantham Town: Ricky Miller's four goals see devastating comeback win
It took a "worldie" goal for a struggling football side to grab an astonishing 4-3 victory after being just minutes from a 1-3 defeat.
Grantham Town had not seen a league victory at home in almost two years, but that all changed on Tuesday.
New Gingerbreads striker Ricky Miller scored all four goals against Ashton United, including the last-gasp winner.
After the match, Miller said on Twitter it was "a worldie to win it last minute of the game".
The Northern Premier League side's comeback victory ended a run of 23 home games without a win.
It was in the 84th minute that the game started to swing when Miller was fouled and he scored the penalty to make it 2-3.
The 91st minute then saw the teams level at 3-3.
Graham Cowell, from Grantham Town's supporters' club, said: "Ricky's winner was not just the fact it was five minutes into injury time, the quality of that goal was a moment a lot of people will remember for a long time."
When the match reached 3-3 in the 91st minute "most people thought at least it is a point", Mr Cowell said.
"It's been a long, long time for fans to celebrate a home win. Despondency after 80 minutes turned to absolute joy in an amazing last few minutes", he added.
Despite the night's euphoria, Grantham Town remain bottom of the 22-team Northern Premier League.
