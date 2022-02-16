BBC News

Grantham Town: Ricky Miller's four goals see devastating comeback win

Ricky Miller's final goal brings comeback win

It took a "worldie" goal for a struggling football side to grab an astonishing 4-3 victory after being just minutes from a 1-3 defeat.

Grantham Town had not seen a league victory at home in almost two years, but that all changed on Tuesday.

New Gingerbreads striker Ricky Miller scored all four goals against Ashton United, including the last-gasp winner.

After the match, Miller said on Twitter it was "a worldie to win it last minute of the game".

The Northern Premier League side's comeback victory ended a run of 23 home games without a win.

It was in the 84th minute that the game started to swing when Miller was fouled and he scored the penalty to make it 2-3.

The 91st minute then saw the teams level at 3-3.

Image source, Ed Mayes Photography
Image caption,
Graham Cowell said: "I nearly went hoarse and everyone in the main stand just exploded when it went in"

Graham Cowell, from Grantham Town's supporters' club, said: "Ricky's winner was not just the fact it was five minutes into injury time, the quality of that goal was a moment a lot of people will remember for a long time."

When the match reached 3-3 in the 91st minute "most people thought at least it is a point", Mr Cowell said.

"It's been a long, long time for fans to celebrate a home win. Despondency after 80 minutes turned to absolute joy in an amazing last few minutes", he added.

Despite the night's euphoria, Grantham Town remain bottom of the 22-team Northern Premier League.

