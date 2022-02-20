Woman dies and two men injured in Lincolnshire caravan fire
A 61-year-old woman has died in a caravan fire in Lincolnshire.
Emergency services were called to Poplar Farm in Donna Nook Road, North Somercotes, at around 18.20 GMT on Saturday.
A man in his 60s who was in the caravan was hurt and taken to hospital. Another man suffered a leg injury trying to help, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force said it was treating the death as unexplained and had launched an investigation.
